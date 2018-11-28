202.5
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police: No sign that…

Police: No sign that restraints contributed to man’s death

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 3:55 pm 11/28/2018 03:55pm
Share

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police chief says prosecutors found no sign that restraints officers used on a naked man during an overdose call contributed to the man’s death after the encounter.

At a news conference Wednesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler blamed the opioid epidemic for 31-year-old Christopher Paul’s death and said he stands behind the officers’ actions. Police released redacted body worn camera footage of the encounter that shows a naked Paul yelling and falling off furniture in a home before officers restrain him.

Roessler says the Commonwealth Attorney’s office found officers “used the amount of physical force necessary” to restrain Paul on June 26. Police said at the time that officers responded to a possible overdose call placed by a family member who had been struck on the head.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
christopher paul Fairfax County, VA News Local News National News opioid crisis Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

2018 Offbeat Gift Guide

Great gifts don’t have to be expensive or even trendy. They can be unique. They can even be funny and, yeah, somewhat useless. Here’s a gallery of offbeat gift ideas for grown-ups as you put together your shopping list. All were lovingly curated by our crack staff at the WTOP Holiday Desk.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500