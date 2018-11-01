One of D.C.’s largest private companies accused of pregnancy discrimination

A former employee of Guest Services Inc. has accused the Fairfax hospitality company of pregnancy discrimination.

Melissa Dogali, who was employed as a managing director for guest services in Florida, filed the charge Oct. 26 with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying she was demoted and eventually fired after getting pregnant and giving birth. A filing with the EEOC is technically called a charge, not a complaint.

Guest Services did not return a request for comment. The EEOC will now determine whether to recommend the parties go to mediation or launch an investigation to determine if there is probable cause that discrimination occurred. Dogali is represented by attorneys Michael Willemin and Bryan Arbeit of New York firm Wigdor LLP.

According to her charge, after Dogali’s managerfound out she was pregnant, he hired an employee who did not have young children and slowly transferred “nearly all of my valuable accounts” to the new hire.

“At the time, I…