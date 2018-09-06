Walmart’s tech arm is adding 100-plus jobs in Reston

A side of Walmart rarely seen by shoppers is quietly growing into a massive operation in NoVa. Walmart Labs, the technology arm of the world’s largest private employer, plans to double its workforce at its…

Walmart Labs, the technology arm of the world’s largest private employer, plans to double its workforce at its Reston office, VP of Associate Technology Kevin O’Riordan confirmed.

The office currently totals 180 employees. It’s looking for software engineers and data scientists to build new platforms for the company as demand for automation, especially for online grocery shopping, increases.

“The size and scale of our operations – with tons of goods coming to the store every day, tons of things to sell every day, workforce management and metrics – creates huge demand for rebuilding platforms,” O’Riordan said.

Walmart Labs, which is spread through a handful of offices in the U.S. and a couple internationally, comprises mostly software engineers who build technology that improves the retailer’s services.

Examples of Walmart Labs projects are trucking efficiency apps, in-store…