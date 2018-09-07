202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Three major developers advance…

Three major developers advance ‘Midline’ mixed-use project in Reston

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 7, 2018 9:09 am 09/07/2018 09:09am
Share

A trio of big-name Greater Washington developers are advancing plans for a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use development near the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station.

The Fairfax County Planning Commission is expected to vote Sept. 13 on the project now known as “Midline,” a joint effort of JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS), EYA and Chevy Chase Land Co.

Pending county approval, the 17.5-acre development will transform a series of parcels east of Wiehle Avenue and south of Sunset Hills Road into residential, retail, an independent senior living center and open space, among other uses. It includes 1.2 million square feet of residential serving up to 1,500 residents, 260,000 square feet of office and as much as 250,000 square feet of retail.

Bailey Edelson, JBG Smith’s senior vice president of development, said the mix of uses planned for Midline has been “pretty consistent” throughout the two-year planning process. The only major changes include more open space along Reston Station Boulevard and additional…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance development Fairfax County Planning Commission Fairfax County, VA News Local News metro Real Estate News Virginia Washington Business Journal Wiehle-Reston East Metro wmata
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500