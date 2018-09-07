Three major developers advance ‘Midline’ mixed-use project in Reston

The Fairfax County Planning Commission is expected to vote Sept. 13 on the project now known as "Midline," a joint effort of JBG Smith, EYA and Chevy Chase Land Co.

The Fairfax County Planning Commission is expected to vote Sept. 13 on the project now known as “Midline,” a joint effort of JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS), EYA and Chevy Chase Land Co.

Pending county approval, the 17.5-acre development will transform a series of parcels east of Wiehle Avenue and south of Sunset Hills Road into residential, retail, an independent senior living center and open space, among other uses. It includes 1.2 million square feet of residential serving up to 1,500 residents, 260,000 square feet of office and as much as 250,000 square feet of retail.

Bailey Edelson, JBG Smith’s senior vice president of development, said the mix of uses planned for Midline has been “pretty consistent” throughout the two-year planning process. The only major changes include more open space along Reston Station Boulevard and additional…