What could be the region’s tallest building now features a ‘SkyGarden’ — and more changes for The View at Tysons

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 20, 2018 5:00 am 08/20/2018 05:00am
Key story highlights:

The View at Tysons, a 3 million-square-foot proposed development, would feature the tallest building in Greater Washington at 600 feet.
The design and plan for the Iconic Tower has changed. It is now office and topped by a “SkyGarden.”
The View would also include a cluster of three theaters and large open spaces.

The View at Tysons has a new look, a revised mix of uses and a host of new arts and cultural amenities baked in, but its anchor remains what would be the region’s tallest building — now with a “garden in the sky.”

Vienna-based Clemente Development Co. has made major changes to its application for the planned 3 million-square-foot, $1.3 billion project adjacent to the Spring Hill Metro station. With the $26 million acquisition of 8590 Leesburg Pike earlier this year, the development footprint has grown to 8.35 acres, a full block fronting Leesburg Pike between Tyco and Spring Hill roads, which allowed the team behind The View at Tysons to both…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

