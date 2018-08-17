C2 Technologies just won the biggest contract in its history — and it’s hiring big time

C2 Technologies Inc. has landed a U.S. Air Force contract as a subcontractor with The Boeing Co.

The award means more than $100 million for the Vienna tech firm.

The company is hiring 100 employees, growing full-time staff to 500 people.

C2 Technologies Inc. has landed the biggest contract in its nearly 30-year history.

The Vienna tech firm — which develops education, training and other IT software programs for federal and commercial clients — was selected as a subcontractor with The Boeing Co. to run the U.S. Air Force’s C-17 training systems in a contract worth about $986 million over six and a half years.

For C2 (pronounced C-squared), the award means at least $100 million, making it the most significant contract to date and a new revenue stream for the business, said Curtis Cox, its co-founder and president.

“We’re taking over every simulator in the country,” said Cox, who runs the company’s aviation services. “It’s big for us.”

