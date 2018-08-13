202
The Boro lines up seven restaurants, including Taylor Gourmet and two from Fox Restaurant Concepts

The Meridian Group announced Monday it has lined up seven restaurants for The Boro in Tysons, all of which are expected to open in 2019 with the first phase of the 4 million-square-foot project adjacent to the Greensboro Metro station.

Fox Restaurant Concepts will be responsible for two of the seven, North Italia and Flower Child. The 6,200 square-foot, full-service North Italia will feature handmade pizzas and pastas, along with other traditional Italian dishes. The fast-casual Flower Child, taking 3,200 square feet, will be heavy on customizable salads, bowls and wraps.

Both will be located on Boro Place.

The remaining five:

Fish Taco, in 3,400 square feet on Boro Place
Taylor Gourmet, in 2,300 square feet on Greensboro Drive
Tasty Kabob, in 2,100 square feet on Boro Place
Tropical Smoothie Café, in 1,200 square feet on Greensboro Drive
Bluestone Lane, a coffee shop in an 1,100-square-foot kiosk within Boro Park

