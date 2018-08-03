202
Springfield apartment complex near future TSA HQ, Metro sells for $172M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 3, 2018 4:29 pm 08/03/2018 04:29pm
A garden-style apartment complex located a short walk from the Franconia-Springfield Metro station and the future headquarters of the Transportation Security Administration has sold for $172 million to a Chicago-based investor.

Waterton acquired The Residences at Springfield Station, a 631-unit property covering several blocks between the Springfield Town Center and Franconia-Springfield Parkway, from an affiliate CBRE Global Investors. It is one of eight multifamily complexes across four states sold to Waterton by CBRE Global in the portfolio sale.

CBRE Global acquired The Residences at Springfield Station in November 2014 for $164.5 million, or $260,700 per unit, and sold it for $272,702 per unit.

In a release, Waterton Chairman David Schwartz said the Springfield property “has terrific bones” and was developed with a “high-end clientele in mind.” Offering a pool and sundeck, courtyard with grills, gazebos and a redeveloped resident lounge, the complex “presents the perfect…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

