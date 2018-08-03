202
Florida school shooting survivors plan to rally at NRA

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 6:19 pm 08/03/2018 06:19pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Survivors of a deadly shooting at a Florida high school plan to join a march in Virginia to protest what they consider efforts by the National Rifle Association to block gun-control laws and bans on assault rifles.

Protesters are scheduled to meet Saturday for the “National March on NRA” at the association’s headquarters in Fairfax. Among the activists and organizers will be students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived the February shooting in which 17 students and staff members were killed.

The Stoneman Douglas students have been on a bus tour aimed at registering voters and ending gun violence.

March organizers also are calling on the Internal Revenue Service to revoke the NRA’s tax-exempt status and to stop access to downloadable blueprints for 3D-printed guns.

Education News Fairfax County, VA News Local News Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School national march on nra National News nra Parkland Florida shooting
