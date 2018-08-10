Fairfax County ‘back to the drawing board’ with Reston Town Center North

Fairfax County is reevaluating the master plan for a 47-acre parcel north of Reston Town Center. The county rejected a submission from MRP and Norton Scott in May, deeming it too expensive.

Fairfax County is re-evaluating plans for a 47-acre parcel north of Reston Town Center after rejecting a concept from MRP Realty and Norton Scott that was deemed too expensive.

Joan Beachum, the county’s project coordinator for the public-private partnerships branch, said the county only received one submission after it issued a RFP last year for the project, known as Reston Town Center North. But the joint concept plan from MRP and Norton Scott was not financially feasible, she said, declining to elaborate or provide a price tag.

“Design plans are back to the drawing board,” Beachum said. “I wouldn’t say we are going back to square one but we are taking a new look at everything…