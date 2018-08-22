Athletic Field Planned as Part of Boston Properties’ Reston Gateway Project

Boston Properties’ Reston Gateway project, which sets between Reston Town Center and the future RTC Metro Station, will include plans for an athletic field. Reston Gateway, the first major development on the north side of…

Reston Gateway will bring four office buildings, three residential buildings, two hotels and 162,300 square feet of retail and restaurants to the north side of Sunset Hills road between Town Center Parkway and Reston Parkway. (Courtesy)

Boston Properties’ Reston Gateway project, which sets between Reston Town Center and the future RTC Metro Station, will include plans for an athletic field.

Reston Gateway, the first major development on the north side of the station, will bring four office buildings, three residential buildings with 2,010 units, two hotels and 162,300 square feet of retail and restaurants, to the north side of Sunset Hills road between Town Center Parkway and Reston Parkway.

The development has triggered the need for a new athletic field, according to Fairfax County officials. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the project in July. Several options are included in Boston Properties’ plans.

A full-size, synthetic turf field on an offsite property was pitched by Boston Properties’ officials as the preferred option. Information on the property under consideration has not been publicly disclosed. If the deal, which is currently under consideration, falls through, the developer may build a new field on top of the Purple Garage in RTC. Another alternative is pitching money that would go towards building a new field — a proposition that has some residents concerned due to limited developable land in the planned urban core of Reston.

If no alternatives are feasible, Boston Properties may dedicate 50,000 square feet at Reston Gateway for a performing arts center in lieu of the field.

As of late July, developers have committed $10.3 million to help fund athletic fields in the greater Reston area. All funds are unspent.

Photos via Fairfax County Government