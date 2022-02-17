Trade or sell? Your vehicle is worth more to you

Used cars, trucks and SUVs are hot ticket items and you could take advantage of higher values. Make sure you take care of your ride with these tips.

This content is sponsored by Fair Oaks Motors.

If you haven’t been paying attention to the automotive market lately, you will be in for a surprise. Many people know that the chip shortage has put a damper on new car sales during the pandemic. However, you might not realize that it also has been a big boon for used car values. Do a quick internet search and you will see that some used vehicles cost more than new ones.

Used cars, trucks and SUVs are hot ticket items and you could take advantage of higher values. Make sure you take care of your ride with these tips:

Keep your vehicle is good-running condition

A well-maintained vehicle with a good service history and records tends to standout and bring a premium price.

Check that the maintenance schedule is up to date

Some manufacturers include service for the first few years. The owner’s manual will have a detailed mileage or yearly service schedule to follow. This is an affordable plan to keep your ride running its best. The money you spend on service could be easily recoupable when you go to sell or trade-in later.

Take care of the exterior

The exterior of your vehicle matters and makes an important first impression to the dealer or buyer.

Spending a few hundred dollars to have your ride professionally detailed could really pay off. Detailers can usually help with light scuffmarks and scratches. Spend a bit more for a ceramic coating and the shine will last for years, and protect your paint.

Make sure all your lights are working properly and replace those old wipers whether you plan on keeping or selling your pride and joy.

Tires in good shape? If the wear indicator blocks are near the tread depth, it is time for new ones.

Make sure the new tires have the correct speed and load rating for the vehicle. Incorrect tires on a leased vehicle can lead to a messy situation at time of turn in. Check the owner’s manual or the lease contract for the information.

Ensure that the inside condition matches the outside

If you have shiny exterior, the interior needs to look and smell good too.

One trick is to take out the carpeted floor mats when the vehicle is new and replace the mats with plastic or rubber mats that cover the carpet. Save and store the carpet floor mats so when you go to sell or trade, the floor mats are new for the next buyer.

Change the cabin air filter for fresher air

It’s usually an easy DIY two-minute project that doesn’t cost much, even on pricey sports cars.

The higher values for used cars will not last like this for much longer. If it is time to move your ride to a new owner or trade for that new vehicle of your dreams, now is a good time. Once the supply chain catches up, the demand will go back to normal levels. It is not very often the seller has the upper hand.