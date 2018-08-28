Neat freak: give your car a clean slate. Take your car washing to the next level

Even after your car comes out of a car wash, or when you’re done washing it yourself, it still may not “pop” the way you want it to. Maybe you’ve even seen reconditioned cars on a used car lot that still look plenty dingy. That’s because getting that extra glow requires a little extra work.

Luckily, you can find the items you need to make it happen in your house, during your next trip to a big-box retailer, or online. If you gather your supplies during the week, you can make some major progress over the weekend.

Wheel Big Deal

A clean set of wheels can make a huge difference. If you look closely at the cars on D.C.-area roads, you’ll see many aluminum wheels with unsightly brown crud on them. It’s the result of nasty brake dust and heat, and it often won’t come off with just soap and water. The safest bet is to use wheel cleaner and a cloth, since many wheels are painted, clear coated, or both. Some manufacturers say to treat the wheel finish much like you would treat the car’s paint. (Your owner’s manual should have more on this.) If the brake dust still won’t budge, you have to make a judgment call: live with it, or get aggressive and risk damaging the wheel’s finish. This is where scrubbing pads and stiff-bristled brushes (old vegetable brushes are one option) come in, although you should avoid steel wool. If you have a powerful household cleaner that you prefer, you can give it a try, knowing that it could possibly result in cosmetic damage. At this point you are likely taking off some of the wheel’s finish in order to get the embedded contaminants out. Be sure to avoid getting any of the chemicals on the car’s body, and fully rinse the entire cleaner off the wheel and tire. Once you get the wheel clean, give it a coating of wax or paint sealant (more on that below) for protection. If you want to be extra fancy, take the wheel off and clean the inside. The wheel won’t be as dirty if you have to take it off in the future, and it will appear to be deeper and wider with the extra surface area shining. Plus, the next time you take your car to a shop, the mechanic will know that you care about your car down to the last detail (and they’ll probably appreciate that their job will be a little less messy, too.)

Supplies: a low step stool or stadium cushion to sit on, wheel cleaner, rags. If necessary: brushes, cleaning pads, heavy duty cleaners

Ax the Wax

With your wheels now gleaming, it’s time to take on the car itself. Stick with a soap product meant for cars, although dish/hand soap can work in a pinch. Avoid using anything else – including soaps meant for use inside the dishwasher. Once it’s washed and dried, keep the paint clean and protected. While car wax will do the job, a newer category of products has appeared that do the same job, only much better: paint sealants. These are synthetic products that last longer than traditional wax, and as a bonus are often easier to apply. They’re harder to find in stores but easily available online. You can apply them by hand using a soft cloth, or using a car buffer/polisher. Those tools can be had for only $20-$30, but you must keep the polishing wheel moving and use a light touch, or you can cause serious paint damage. Also, be sure to buy extra buffer pads. (Anything dropped on the ground gets taken out of service until it gets washed.) Wipe off the sealant with some microfiber cloths, flipping them or replacing them as they fill up with residue. For those who want the absolute latest in protection, ceramic coatings are available. [link to previous article.] Don’t forget to coat the headlights to keep them from yellowing. Avoid getting the sealant on black plastic, though. Finish things off with some tire shine.

Supplies: car wash soap, wash mitt/sponge/cloth, drying towels or waterblade-type squeegee, paint sealant, microfiber cloths, tire shine

It’s what’s on the inside

Even if your car’s paint is scratched and faded, a spiffy interior will likely get you plenty of compliments. Detail shops aren’t the only places capable of making your car look good inside. Start by going over everything with a vacuum. If possible, the hand-held portion of a household vacuum works great. Use the brush attachment over non-carpeted surfaces. Gently place it on the A/C vents to remove some of that dust, too. Run a microfiber cloth over any areas you couldn’t get to with the vacuum to pick up dirt and dust. Don’t forget to clean windows with glass cleaner to greatly improve visibility. Spot-clean stains on the carpet and on fabric seats. Patience is key to allow the stain remover to do its work. You can also try using whatever tricks you use to get stains out of your laundry, although be sure to test any cleaner on a small area to make sure discoloration won’t happen.

Once that’s done, the goal is again protection, in this case from both dirt and from the sun’s rays. Use a protectant like Armor All, but find a low-gloss or matte version, so your car won’t look like it was dipped in a vat of oil. Wipe the protectant over plastic and vinyl surfaces. Be careful around your car’s electronics, especially the touch screen, if it has one.

Leather is more difficult. As a natural material, it is much less durable and is prone to cracking. Start by going over leather seats with a leather cleaner. Most importantly, follow that up with a coat of leather conditioner – and reapply the conditioner every few weeks for as long as you own the car.

Supplies: vacuum with attachments, microfiber cloths, carpet/fabric cleaners, glass cleaner, interior protectants

In the end, your car could look years newer and the results could even surpass a pro job, because you can afford to put more time, energy and ingenuity into the effort than any shop can.