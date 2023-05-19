Top 10 2023 Nomination

Who has the flakiest, fluffiest, most buttery croissant? Which local burger do you find yourself craving?
Nominate your favorite local restaurant in each of the 10 categories below and WTOP will award the Grand Prize Winner in each category $1,000!
Nominations are open Monday, July 24 starting at 10 a.m. through Friday, July 28 at 5 p.m. Scroll down to submit your nomination by using the form below!
This year’s WTOP Top 10 Categories are:
Best BBQ
Best Place to Get a Drink
Best Brunch
Best Burger
Best Seafood
Best Bakery
Best Pizza
Best Coffee Shop
Best Comfort Food
Best International Cuisine
To be eligible for a nomination, each local restaurant nominated must:
- Have a physical presence in Maryland, D.C. or Virginia.
- Have a majority of locations within Maryland, D.C. or Virginia.
- Be currently open for business at the time of nomination.
Come back to vote for your favorite once per category, per day beginning Aug. 7 through Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.
Click here for contest rules! Questions? Contact us at contests@wtop.com
