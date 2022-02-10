INTRODUCING A NEW DAILY NEWS PODCAST MADE FOR WASHINGTON DC, MARYLAND & VIRGINIA

WTOP investigative reporter Megan Cloherty and WTOP producer Luke Garrett join forces as hosts of WTOP’s new DMV Download podcast.



DMV Download is the only local daily podcast that dives deeper into the biggest news stories impacting Washingtonians – from Anacostia to Ashburn, Silver Spring to Upper Marlboro. If you’re talking about it, we’re talking about it.

For 20 minutes each weekday afternoon, Megan and Luke will go in depth on the one or two local stories at the top of their radar.

Our promise to listeners is to be thoughtful and engaging. We want you to walk away from each episode having learned something new about the region we all call home.

Meet Megan and Luke!

The DMV Download podcast will debut Spring 2022 with new episodes published each weekday.

Thanks for joining us on this audio journey.

– The DMV Download Team

