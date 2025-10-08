UEFA president Ceferin calls for maintaining open competition amid new Super League reports

ROME (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin called for maintaining open competition in European soccer on Wednesday following reports over…

ROME (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin called for maintaining open competition in European soccer on Wednesday following reports over new meetings with the company behind the failed Super League project.

“Europe sets standards in world football,” Ceferin said during a speech at the general assembly of the European Football Clubs — formerly the European Club Association — which represents around 800 teams across the continent. “And precisely for that reason, we see attempts from outside to reshape the game.”

The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo recently reported that UEFA had met on several occasions with Madrid-based A22-Sports Management — which organized the failed Super League launch — plus Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“Change is part of football’s story. We know this very well. But lasting value comes only from unity, from balance, and from reforms that strengthen everyone, not just a few,” Ceferin said. “UEFA will never and would never organize a competition for 12 clubs only.”

In 2021 a group of 12 of Europe’s most storied clubs announced plans to create a new league that would have effectively replaced the Champions League — UEFA’s and Europe’s elite club tournament. The controversial plans, which were met with fury from fans and politicians, would have seen 15 top clubs protected from relegation and provided guaranteed entry of teams regardless of their success in national competitions.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled in 2023 that UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a Super League. So late last year, A22 launched a revised breakaway proposal that would feature 96 teams across four leagues with promotion, relegation and exit from the competition — as well as a women’s tournament.

“UEFA wants that the dream stays alive,” Ceferin said. “We will make sure that our club football is inclusive. And that everybody has a chance to win the best competitions. … Football is not just about balance sheets. It’s not just entertainment. It’s life in our communities. It’s the streets, the clubs, and the fans who shape it. And if we pull it too far away from those roots, we risk breaking it.”

Ceferin’s comments came two days after UEFA reluctantly said it would not oppose the tradition-busting plans for Barcelona to play a league game in Miami and for AC Milan to feature in Australia amid fierce opposition from fan groups across the continent.

Glenn Micalleff, the European Union’s top sports official, alluded to a reaffirmation by UEFA to continue blocking breakaway proposals.

“In Europe, we don’t believe in closed leagues,” Micalleff said. “That is not the way we do sport. Our principles ensure that success is earned on the pitch and is not guaranteed by privilege. So UEFA was right to take a first stand on this. And it was right again in its decision this week.”

