Photos show ‘No Kings’ rallies against Trump across the US and in Europe

The Associated Press

October 18, 2025, 6:38 PM

Protesting the country’s direction under President Donald Trump, thousands of people brought a street party vibe to the nation’s capital and communities across the U.S. for “ No Kings ” demonstrations, which the president’s Republican Party is calling “Hate America” rallies. Earlier Saturday, a few hundred Americans had gathered in major European cities like London and Paris.

