High wind reduces Dunhill Links to 54 holes

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Dunhill Links Championship was reduced to a 54-hole tournament with gusts topping 50 mph…

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Dunhill Links Championship was reduced to a 54-hole tournament with gusts topping 50 mph on Saturday that made the three courses unplayable.

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland, who flew over straight from New York after Team Europe won the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, was tied with Richard Sterne of South Africa. MacIntyre will be going for his second European Tour title in Scotland in as many years, after winning the Scottish Open last year at The Renaissance Club.

Storm Amy kept the second round from finishing on Friday. It was completed Saturday morning, and then the wind arrived early in the third round. Officials canceled play for the remainder of the day and the tournament was cut to 54 holes.

MacIntyre and the rest of the top players will be at St. Andrews on Sunday. Sterne, who joined the Scotsman at 12-under 132, will finish at Carnoustie.

It’s the second time in three years the Dunhill Links has been reduced to 54 holes because of the weather.

Louis Oosthuizen, who won the British Open at St. Andrews in 2010, was one shot behind. Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton was five behind.

Dustin Johnson, who was one shot back after the opening round at 64, followed with a 77 at Kingsbarns.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.