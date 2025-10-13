Carter Gordon added to Wallabies squad for Japan and Europe tests

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Carter Gordon has been rushed into Australia’s touring squad for tests in Japan and Europe within…

The 24-year-old Gordon was added to the Wallabies squad in the absence of flyhalves Tom Lynagh, who started against the British and Irish Lions, and Noah Lolesio, who hasn’t played since sustaining an injury in the opening win over Fiji.

Gordon had been lured back from NRL club Gold Coast Titans and his signing with the Queensland Reds and Rugby Australia was announced Monday, hours before Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt unveiled a 34-man squad for the five-test northern tour.

“Carter Gordon will get the opportunity to integrate back into the Wallabies environment,” Schmidt said. “We’ve taken a long-term view with Tom Lynagh, who is still just 22. He has had a few injury frustrations since the third test versus the Lions in early August and will follow an individualized program, guided by both Wallabies and Queensland staff, which will allow him to recover to full fitness.”

Gordon made his debut for the Wallabies in 2023 and played eight tests before switching to rugby league, where he had limited game time in the top-flight and decided to return to the 15-a-side code.

Schmidt stuck with the bulk of the Wallabies squad involved in the Rugby Championship. He didn’t select foreign-based players, including veteran flyhalf James O’Connor, but was considering options to add players when the tests fall inside the World Rugby international window.

Outside backs Dylan Pietsch and Andrew Kellaway were picked after recovering from injuries.

Ex-All Blacks prop Aidan Ross and scrumhalf Kalani Thomas are the only uncapped players in the squad.

The Wallabies will play Japan in Tokyo on Oct. 24, followed by tests against England in London on Nov. 2, Italy in Udine on Nov. 9, Ireland in Dublin on Nov. 16 and France in Paris on Nov. 23.

Squad:

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Kalani Thomas, Corey Toole.

Forwards: Allan Ala’alatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

