Tee times for Sunday’s singles matches at the Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Tee times for the Ryder Cup singles matches Sunday at Bethpage Black. All times EDT:

12:02 p.m. — Cameron Young, United States vs. Justin Rose, Europe.

12:13 p.m. — Justin Thomas, United States vs. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.

12:24 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, United States vs. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe.

12:35 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, United States vs. Rory McIlroy, Europe.

12:46 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, United States vs. Ludvig Åberg, Europe.

12:57 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, United States vs. Jon Rahm, Europe.

1:08 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, United States vs. Sepp Straka, Europe.

1:19 p.m. — Russell Henley, United States vs. Shane Lowry, Europe.

1:30 p.m. — Ben Griffin, United States vs. Rasmus Højgaard, Europe.

1:41 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, United States vs. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

1:52 p.m. — Sam Burns, United States vs. Robert MacIntyre, Europe.

2:03 p.m. — Harris English, United States vs. Viktor Hovland, Europe.

