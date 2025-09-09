Ryder Cup warmups for Americans in Napa and for Europeans at Wentworth

PGA Tour PROCORE CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Napa, California. Course: Silverado Resort (North). Yardage: 7,138. Par: 72. Prize money: $6 million. Winner’s…

PGA Tour

PROCORE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Napa, California.

Course: Silverado Resort (North). Yardage: 7,138. Par: 72.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner’s share: $1.08 million.

Television: Thursday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Patton Kizzire.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Last tournament: Tommy Fleetwood won the Tour Championship.

Notes: Ten of the 12 players on the U.S. Ryder Cup team are in the field, led by No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is playing the tournament for the first time. … Xander Schauffele is sitting out because his wife recently gave birth to their first child, and Bryson DeChambeau is ineligible to play because of a suspension from defecting to LIV Golf. … Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is at Silverado but is not playing. DeChambeau also was in town to join the team for dinner. … This is the first tournament of the fall season in which players are trying to stay in the top 100 in the FedEx Cup to retain full cards. The winner no longer gets a spot in the Masters. … Max Homa is playing for the first time since he failed to qualify for the postseason. Homa and Ryder Cup player Collin Morikawa are among the Cal alumni in the field. … Scheffler has not finished worst than a tie for eighth in his last 14 tournaments dating to The Players Championship.

Next tournament: Sanderson Farms Championship on Oct. 2-5.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship.

Site: Virginia Water, England.

Course: Wentworth GC (West). Yardage: 7,267. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Billy Horschel.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Irish Open.

Notes: Eleven of the 12 players on Europe’s Ryder Cup team are in the field for the flagship event on the European tour. Sepp Straka stayed at home in Georgia. Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald says his wife recently gave birth. … The field is stacked beyond the Ryder Cup players. Among those in the field are former Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott, along with five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. … LIV Players in the field, along with Ryder Cup players Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, include Joaquin Niemann, Dean Burmester and Patrick Reed. … Defending champion Billy Horschel plays for the first time since hip surgery. He last played at the RBC Heritage a week after the Masters. He has dropped only nine spots in the world ranking to No. 33 in the last five months. … Rory McIlroy is coming off a win at the Irish Open for his fourth title this year.

Next week: FedEx French Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA Tour

KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Maineville, Ohio.

Course: TPC River’s Bend. Yardage: 6,876. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lydia Ko.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last tournament: Miranda Wang won the FM Championship.

Notes: Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda are among the top four players in the women’s world ranking in the field. The tournament has 20 of the top 25 in the world, making it one of the strongest of the year for regular LPGA events. … Korda is still searching for her first LPGA title this year after winning seven times in 2024. … The LPGA Tour has had a different winner in all 23 of its tournaments this year. … Charley Hull of England is coming off a runner-up finish in Houston as part of the Aramco series on the Ladies European Tour. … Maria Fassi is playing on a sponsor exemption. She is splitting time on the LPGA and the developmental Epson Tour, where she has only one top 10 this year. … Alison Lee is playing for the first time since she gave birth to a boy in April. … Thitikul leads the points-based Player of the Year award by seven points over Women’s PGA champion Minjee Lee, who is No. 4 in the world.

Next week: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

SANFORD INTERNATIONAL

Site: Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Course: Minnehaha CC. Yardage: 6,747. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 9:30-11:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Steve Stricker.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Thomas Bjorn won the Stifel Charity Classic.

Notes: Steve Stricker is not back to defend his title as he recovers from back surgery. He hopes to return to the PGA Tour Champions in December. Stricker won the last three years in South Dakota and has four wins there since the tournament began in 2018. … Bjorn’s victory in the Stifel Charity Classic was the sixth tournament decided in a playoff this year on the tour. … Heath Slocum was the last player to get into the field last week and tied for fourth, getting him a spot in the Sanford International. … Stewart Cink now has 12 top 10s in 15 starts this year, including two victories. He remains at No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings behind Miguel Angel Jimenez. … Jerry Kelly last week made the third albatross on the PGA Tour Champions this season, joining Stephen Ames at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and Kris Blanks in the Chubb Classic.

Next week: Pure Insurance Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

SIMMONS BANK OPEN

Site: Franklin, Tennessee.

Course: Vanderbilt Legends Club. Yardage: 7,197. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Friday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Paul Peterson.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Last tournament: Emilio Gonzalez won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Next week: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

Epson Tour: Guardian Championship, RTJ Golf Trail at Capitol Hill (Senator), Prattville, Alabama. Previous winner: Fatima Fernandez Cano. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour: Shinhan Donghae Open, Jack Nicklaus GC, Incheon, South Korea. Television: Thursday-Friday, midnight to 4 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: Kensei Hirata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/ and https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Golfpark Holzhausern, Holzhausern, Switzerland. Television: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 8-11 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: Alice Hewson. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Portugal Open, Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Obidos, Portugal. Defending champion: Matt Oshrine. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: ATB Classic, Northern Bear GC, Strathcona County, Alberta. Previous winner: Frederik Kjettrup. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf, Gowrie Farm Lodge & GC, Nottingham Road, South Africa. Defending champion: Jonathan Broomhead. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Sony JLPGA Championship, Oarai GC, Ibaraki, Japan. Previous winner: Rio Takeda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: OK Savings Bank-OK Man Open, Adonis CC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Seunghui Ro. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

