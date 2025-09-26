Ryder Cup summaries from the opening day at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Capsules from the foursomes and fourballs matches Friday at the Ryder Cup, with Europe taking a…

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Capsules from the foursomes and fourballs matches Friday at the Ryder Cup, with Europe taking a 5 1/2-1 1/2 lead at Bethpage Black:

Foursomes

Europe 3, United States 1

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe def. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, United States, 4 and 3.

The most-hyped match of the morning started off strong for the Americans. DeChambeau hit a 344-yard drive to 40 yards away to set up a birdie that gave the U.S. a 1-up lead. It was the only hole the Americans won all day. Europe took the lead by winning two in a row on Nos. 7 and 8, highlighted by Hatton’s hack from behind a stick in the rough that led to a par. Europe built the lead to as big as 4 up. Americans missed seven putts from 15 feet and in that would have won or tied holes. Rahm improved to 5-0 in foursomes.

Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States, 5 and 3.

The teams traded birdies on the opening two holes. And then in a blink of the eye, the Europeans put Scheffler and Henley on their heels. Aberg hit his second shot to 20 feet for a two-putt birdie on the fourth, Fitzpatrick went from the left rough to 2 feet for a birdie and Fitzpatrick holed a 10-foot birdie at No. 6. The Americans missed birdie putts from 8 feet and closer on all those holes. The Europeans went 5 up with a conceded birdie on the 12th. The Americans won only two holes.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Collin Morikawa and Harris English, United States, 5 and 4.

“Fleetwood Mac” birdied the first hole and they were on their way. The Europeans ran off three straight birdies starting at the par-5 fourth, with McIlroy holing a pair of 8-footers and hitting wedge to a foot on No. 6. They were 5 up through eight holes. The Americans won their only hole at No. 9 and could get no closer.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 2 up.

Schauffele hit a wedge close for birdie on No. 2 and a 1-up lead. By the time Europe squared the match with a par on No. 7, Europe was on the verge of closing out the opening three matches. It was clear this was a point the Americans had to have. Schauffele made an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 8, and Europe gave away holes at the 10th and 11th with bogeys. But it answered with a pair of birdies and squared the match through 15 holes. The U.S. regained the lead when MacIntyre missed a 7-foot par putt on the 17th, and Cantlay’s 10-foot birdie putt was conceded on the 18th when Europe was wild off the tee.

Fourballs

Europe 2 1/2, United States 1 1/2

Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun, United States, 3 and 2.

Rahm made five birdies over the 16 holes, none more decisive than the 18-footer he rolled in on No. 8 when Scheffler had a 10-foot birdie try still to come. Scheffler missed his and instead of the match going even, Europe took a 2-up lead. On No. 15, Scheffler tried to start a comeback by making a 25-foot birdie but Rahm answered from 20 feet to tie the hole and keep Europe’s lead at 3 up. Rahm improved to 7-0-2 in fourball and foursome games at the Ryder Cup since 2021.

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, Europe, def. Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 1 up.

This match had the look of going the distance from the start. The teams twice halved holes with birdies early on. DeChambeau made a 12-foot birdie on No. 5 for the first lead, Fleetwood answered with a birdie on the 11th. The match was all square until Fleetwood hit a shot into 7 feet on the par-3 14th to go 1 up, and then made an 18-foot birdie on the 16th to go dormie. DeChambeau birdied the 17th to help hopes for a halve, but with Fleetwood in tight on the 18th, Rose made a 10-footer for the win.

Cameron Young and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard, Europe, 6 and 5.

Young had dreamed about playing this Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black since it was announced in 2013, and it looked as though he couldn’t wait for it to get here. In his debut, he won the show by teaming with Thomas for the shortest match of the day. Each made a birdie in building a 2-up lead, but then Young took over. He birdied three of the last five holes, closing out the match on the par-5 13th. This was the only match where one side never won a hole.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, halved with Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, United States.

McIlroy and Burns each had putts measuring 11 feet, 7 inches on the 18th green to win. Neither made them. The two previous holes, the teams matched each other birdie for birdie, combining to make 48 feet worth of putts to keep the match all square. Cantlay and Burns won the 12th and 13th holes to pull into a tie and Cantlay had a 3 1/2-footer on the par-3 14th to take the lead but he missed it to set up the day’s only halved match.

