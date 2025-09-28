Ryder Cup summaries from the 12 singles matches

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A capsule look at Sunday’s singles matches at the Ryder Cup: Cameron Young, United States def.…

Cameron Young, United States def. Justin Rose, Europe, 1 up.

Young is the only New Yorker on the U.S. team and had the best week. He was sent out first against the 45-year-old Rose, and appeared to have it wrapped up with a par on the 12th hole to go 3 up. Rose hit driver off the deck so far right that he was in trouble in the trees. He wanted a drop on the 14th tee box, but U.S. captain Keegan Bradley intervened. The drop came on a scruffy side hill. Rose hit a shot over the trees to 5 fee to win the hole with birdie. He birdied two of the next three. And he had a 13-foot birdie putt to win the 17th, but he missed. Young made a 12-foot birdie on the 18th to win.

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, 1 up.

Thomas denied Fleetwood the chance to become the first player to go 5-0 on the road in a Ryder Cup. And he was fortunate to do it. Thomas was 2 down early when he one-hopped a wedge into the cup for eagle on the sixth. Fleetwood was 2 up at the turn when won three straight holes, twice with birdies. Fleetwood caught him with a birdie at the 13th. All square going to the 18th, Thomas made a 12-foot putt for the win.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, halved with Bryson DeChambeau, United States.

Fitzpatrick made this look like a European point the entire match until it wasn’t. DeChambeau was 5 down through seven holes when he staged a stunning rally. Fitzpatrick was still 3 up with five to play when DeChambeau ran off four straight birdies to get to 1 down. And then Fitzpatrick missed a 6-foot par putt on the 17th that squared the match. Neither had a good look at birdie on the 18th, two-putting from long range for the match to end in a halve.

Scottie Scheffler, United States def. Rory McIlroy, Europe, 1 up.

The top two players in the world, who have combined for three majors and 10 wins, was the prize fight. It was more of a pillow fight at times with seven birdies between them and no lead more than 1 up. It was no less crucial as the Americans tried to mount a rally. Scheffler won the 10th when McIlroy made double bogey. McIlroy answered with a birdie. Scheffler took the lead for good when McIlroy missed a short par putt on the 14th. McIlroy found a bunker right of the 18th and came up some 60 feet away. Scheffler only had to two-putt from 18 feet for par and the win, his first point of the week.

Ludvig Aberg, Europe, def. Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 and 1.

This might go down in Ryder Cup history. Aberg was the only player on a winning team to win the only singles match. He never trailed against Cantlay, but it was all square at the turn when Cantlay fell back with a bogey on the 10th. Another bogey on the 12th for Cantlay gave the Swede a 2-up lead and they made all pars the rest of the way.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3.

Schauffele had not competed in five weeks. His wife just had their first child. And he joined Cam Young as the highest points-getter for the American team. He also had the shortest match among singles. A par-birdie start gave Schauffele a 2-up lead. Rahm squared the match through six holes, but Schauffele won three straight holes to start the back nine with a par and two birdies. Rahm made bogey on the par-3 14th and the matched ended with pars on the next hole.

J.J. Spaun, United States def. Sepp Straka, Europe, 2 and 1.

Straka came out firing with four straight birdies and the U.S. Open champion only matched two of them. They were all square at the turn, and then Spaul won the 10th with a par and the 12th with a birdie for a 2-up lead. Straka birdied the 13th, and this match became pivotal to any chance the Americans had. Spaun won the 14th with a par and went dormie at 3 up with a birdie on the 15th.

Shane Lowry, Europe, halved with Russell Henley, United States.

Lowry probably didn’t imagine his match in the No. 7 slot having so much value. Lowry twice took 1-up leads, and Henley matched him twice on the front nine. Henley took his first lead with a birdie on the par-5 13th, and he appeared to take control with a short birdie putt on the par-3 14th. He was 2 up with four holes to play. This looked like a red point. But then Lowry birdied the 15th and the 16th (Henley also birdied the 16th). Henley had a 10-foot birdie putt to end the match on the 17th, but he left it short. He had a 10-foot birdie putt to win it on the 18th and left that inches short. Lowry made his 6-foot birdie putt point that assured Europe 14 points and retaining the cup.

Ben Griffin, United States, def. Rasmus Hojgaard, Europe, 1 up.

Griffin holed a nearly 4-foot birdie putt on the first hole and never trailed against Hojgaard, even when running into some trouble. Griffin bogeyed Nos. 4 and 7 to fall back into a tie and then again on 8, but Hojgaard doubled, giving the American back the lead. Griffin birdied No. 12 and was bogey free the rest of the back nine to win.

Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, halved with Collin Morikawa, United States

Hatton birdied No. 1 to go 1 up, before Morikawa responded with an eagle on the 519-yard, par-5 fourth. Morikawa birdied the fifth to take the lead and gave it back just before the turn with a bogey on No. 9. Hatton missed his par putt to the left to bogey the 11th, then recovered with a birdie on No. 12. After they played even down the stretch, Hatton’s par putt to halve the hole and the match gave Europe the half-point it needed for the outright win.

Robert MacIntyre, Europe, halved with Sam Burns, United States

They were even with a couple of birdies apiece through five holes before MacIntyre hit a 3-foot putt to birdie No. 6. Burns was good from 12 feet on the ninth hole to tie it as the U.S. was still eying a historic comeback. MacIntyre’s bogey on No. 12 put him 1 down, though that didn’t last long with him then making birdie on No. 13. MacIntyre took double bogey from a wild drive on the 15th. Burns lost a chance for a full point when he missed an 8-foot par putt.

Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Harris English, United States

Hovland withdrew because of a neck injury. By rule, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley had to designate a player to sit out in case of a withdrawal. English turned out to be that player. Also by rule, the match was halved.

