Ryder Cup starting times and pairings for opening session at Bethpage Black

Friday pairings in the opening session for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black (all times EDT): Foursomes 7:10 a.m. —…

Friday pairings in the opening session for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black (all times EDT):

Foursomes

7:10 a.m. — Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, United States.

7:26 a.m. — Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States.

7:42 a.m. — Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, vs. Collin Morikawa and Harris English, United States.

7:58 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States.

___

AP Ryder Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/ryder-cup

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.