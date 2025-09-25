Ryder Cup starting times and pairings for opening session at Bethpage Black

Friday pairings in the opening session for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black (all times EDT):
Foursomes
7:10 a.m. — Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, United States.
7:26 a.m. — Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States.
7:42 a.m. — Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, vs. Collin Morikawa and Harris English, United States.
7:58 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States.
___
