Ryder Cup results from Day 1 at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Friday’s results from the opening day of the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black:

EUROPE 5 1/2, UNITED STATES 2 1/2

Foursomes

Europe 3, United States 1

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe def. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, United States, 4 and 3.

Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States, 5 and 3.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Collin Morikawa and Harris English, United States, 5 and 4.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 2 up.

Fourballs

Europe 2 1/2, United States 1 1/2

Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun, United States, 3 and 2.

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, Europe, def. Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 1 up.

Cameron Young and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard, Europe, 6 and 5.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, halved with Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, United States.

