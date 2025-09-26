Ryder Cup results from Day 1 at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Friday’s results from the opening day of the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black:
EUROPE 5 1/2, UNITED STATES 2 1/2
Foursomes
Europe 3, United States 1
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe def. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, United States, 4 and 3.
Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States, 5 and 3.
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Collin Morikawa and Harris English, United States, 5 and 4.
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 2 up.
Fourballs
Europe 2 1/2, United States 1 1/2
Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun, United States, 3 and 2.
Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, Europe, def. Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 1 up.
Cameron Young and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard, Europe, 6 and 5.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, halved with Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, United States.
