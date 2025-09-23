Ryder Cup occupies the space in golf as Europe goes for another win

PGA of America
RYDER CUP
Site: Farmingdale, N.Y.
Course: Bethpage State Park (Black). Yardage: 7,352. Par: 70.
Prize money: None.
Television: Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: Europe.
Captains: Luke Donald (Europe) and Keegan Bradley (U.S.).
Last time: Europe swept the opening session at Marco Simone in Italy and the Americans never caught up. Europe had a five-point lead going into Sunday singles and Tommy Fleetwood clinched it for a 16½-11½ victory.
Notes: Europe will try to win the Ryder Cup on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012 at Medinah. … Luke Donald returns as captain for Europe. No captain has won back-to-back since Tony Jacklin (1985 and 1987). … Justin Thomas is playing in his fourth straight Ryder Cup, making him the most experienced player on the U.S. team. … Europe has 11 of its 12 players from the team in Rome. The exception is Rasmus Hojgaard, who replaces his identical twin Nicolai Hojgaard. … The last Ryder Cup in New York was at Oak Hill in 1995 won by Europe. Since then, Europe has won 10 of the last 14 times. … Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose have combined to play 13 times in the Ryder Cup. … Bethpage Black has hosted three major championships, most recently the 2019 PGA Championship won by Brooks Koepka. … The Americans have four Ryder Cup rookies, and six players who were not on the losing team in Rome.
Next time: Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.
Online: https://www.rydercup.com/
___
PGA Tour
Last tournament: Scottie Scheffler won the Procore Championship.
Next week: Sanderson Farms Championship.
FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/
___
European Tour
Last week: Michael Kim won the French Open.
Next week: Dunhill Links Championship.
Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.
Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/
___
LPGA Tour
Last week: Rain washed out the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and reduced it to 18 holes, rendering it an unofficial event.
Next week: Lotte Championship.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.
Online: https://www.lpga.com/
___
PGA Tour Champions
Last week: Doug Barron won the Pure Insurance Open.
Next week: Constellation Furyk & Friends.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions
___
Korn Ferry Tour
Last week: John VanDerLaan won Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
Next week: Compliance Solutions Championship.
Points leader: Johnny Keefer.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour
___
Other tours
Ladies European Tour: Lacoste Ladies French Open, Golf Barriere, Deauville, France. Defending champion: Chiara Tamburlini. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/
Japan Golf Tour: Panasonic Open, Izumigaoka CC, Osaka, Japan. Defending champion: Kensei Hirata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/
Asian Tour: Mercuries Taiwan Masters, Taiwan Golf and CC, Tamsui, Taiwan. Previous winner: Jbe Kruger. Online: https://asiantour.com/
PGA Tour Americas: Fortinet Cup Championship, Morgan Creek GC, Surrey, British Columbia. Previous winner: Will Cannon. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas
Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf-Devonvale, Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate, Stellenbosch, South Africa. Defending champion: Kyle Barker. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/
Japan LPGA: Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Ladies Open, Rifu GC, Miyagi, Japan. Defending champion: Yuka Yasuda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/
Korea LPGA: Hite Jinro Championship, Blue Heron GC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Suji Kim. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/
Legends Tour: Winstongolf Senior Open, Winstongolf Course, Vorbeck, Germany. Defending champion: Van Phillips. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.