Ryder Cup occupies the space in golf as Europe goes for another win

PGA of America RYDER CUP Site: Farmingdale, N.Y. Course: Bethpage State Park (Black). Yardage: 7,352. Par: 70. Prize money: None.…

PGA of America

RYDER CUP

Site: Farmingdale, N.Y.

Course: Bethpage State Park (Black). Yardage: 7,352. Par: 70.

Prize money: None.

Television: Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Europe.

Captains: Luke Donald (Europe) and Keegan Bradley (U.S.).

Last time: Europe swept the opening session at Marco Simone in Italy and the Americans never caught up. Europe had a five-point lead going into Sunday singles and Tommy Fleetwood clinched it for a 16½-11½ victory.

Notes: Europe will try to win the Ryder Cup on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012 at Medinah. … Luke Donald returns as captain for Europe. No captain has won back-to-back since Tony Jacklin (1985 and 1987). … Justin Thomas is playing in his fourth straight Ryder Cup, making him the most experienced player on the U.S. team. … Europe has 11 of its 12 players from the team in Rome. The exception is Rasmus Hojgaard, who replaces his identical twin Nicolai Hojgaard. … The last Ryder Cup in New York was at Oak Hill in 1995 won by Europe. Since then, Europe has won 10 of the last 14 times. … Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose have combined to play 13 times in the Ryder Cup. … Bethpage Black has hosted three major championships, most recently the 2019 PGA Championship won by Brooks Koepka. … The Americans have four Ryder Cup rookies, and six players who were not on the losing team in Rome.

Next time: Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

Online: https://www.rydercup.com/

___

PGA Tour

Last tournament: Scottie Scheffler won the Procore Championship.

Next week: Sanderson Farms Championship.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

European Tour

Last week: Michael Kim won the French Open.

Next week: Dunhill Links Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA Tour

Last week: Rain washed out the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and reduced it to 18 holes, rendering it an unofficial event.

Next week: Lotte Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Doug Barron won the Pure Insurance Open.

Next week: Constellation Furyk & Friends.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: John VanDerLaan won Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Next week: Compliance Solutions Championship.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

Ladies European Tour: Lacoste Ladies French Open, Golf Barriere, Deauville, France. Defending champion: Chiara Tamburlini. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Panasonic Open, Izumigaoka CC, Osaka, Japan. Defending champion: Kensei Hirata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Mercuries Taiwan Masters, Taiwan Golf and CC, Tamsui, Taiwan. Previous winner: Jbe Kruger. Online: https://asiantour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: Fortinet Cup Championship, Morgan Creek GC, Surrey, British Columbia. Previous winner: Will Cannon. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf-Devonvale, Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate, Stellenbosch, South Africa. Defending champion: Kyle Barker. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Ladies Open, Rifu GC, Miyagi, Japan. Defending champion: Yuka Yasuda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Hite Jinro Championship, Blue Heron GC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Suji Kim. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

Legends Tour: Winstongolf Senior Open, Winstongolf Course, Vorbeck, Germany. Defending champion: Van Phillips. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.