Ryder Cup at a glance

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look Sunday at the Ryder Cup matches at Bethpage Black:

THE SCORE: Europe 15, United States 13.

THE SERIES: The U.S. lead in the all-time series shrinks to 27-16-2.

THE OTHER SERIES: The U.S. leads 13-9-1 since the full European continent was added to the Ryder Cup in 1979.

A ROAD WIN: Europe has now won five times in 10 trips to the U.S. since 1979.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Justin Rose rallied from 3 down to tie Cameron Young in the day’s first match, but Young pulled off a 1-up win with a 12-footer for birdie on 18.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Shane Lowry’s 6-foot birdie putt to earn a tie with Russell Henley and secure the cup-clinching 14th point.

KEY STATISTIC: This ends a stretch of five straight Ryder Cups decided by five points or more.

NOTEWORTHY: Thanks to a rule in place since 1979, Europe got a half point when Viktor Hovland was forced to withdraw because of injury, turning his match against Harris English into an automatic draw.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that.” —Rory McIlroy on being a constant target of verbal abuse at a high-emotion Ryder Cup.

NEXT TIME: Europe will try to defend its title Sept. 17-19 at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

