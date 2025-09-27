Ryder Cup at a glance

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look Saturday at the Ryder Cup matches at Bethpage Black (all times EDT): THE…

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look Saturday at the Ryder Cup matches at Bethpage Black (all times EDT):

THE SCORE: Europe 11 1/2, United States 4 1/2.

THE RECORD: Europe’s seven-point lead is the largest ever going into Sunday singles under the modern format that dates to 1979.

THE OTHER RECORD: Scottie Scheffler is the first player to lose all four team matches. Peter Alliss lost his first five matches in 1967 when there were six sessions. He went 1-5.

ON THE BRINK OF A RECORD: Tommy Fleetwood has gone 4-0 and has a chance to become the first European to go 5-0 at a road Ryder Cup.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Fleetwood and Justin Rose combined to make 12 birdies in 15 holes in their fourballs match against Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. They still needed 16 holes for the 3-and-2 victory.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Matt Fitzpatrick hit from a fairway bunker to 2 feet on the final hole that helped Europe win the final match and take a record lead.

KEY STATISTIC: Europe has won all four sessions for the first time since 2006 at The K Club in Ireland.

NOTEWORTHY: Americans had the lead in only three of the 70 holes in the Saturday afternoon fourballs session.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Things got tougher out there, and it fired them up even more. They were able to get better through those difficult moments out there. That is what makes me most proud as a captain, just their ability to take the punches and come back even stronger.” — European captain Luke Donald on the hostile atmosphere Saturday.

SUNDAY LINEUPS: Justin Rose (Eur) vs. Cameron Young (US); Tommy Fleetwood (Eur) vs. Justin Thomas (US); Matt Fitzpatrick (Eur) vs. Bryson DeChambeau (US); Rory McIlroy (Eur) vs. Scottie Scheffler (US); Ludvig Aberg (Eur) vs. Patrick Cantlay (US); Jon Rahm (Eur) vs. Xander Schauffele (US); Sepp Straka (Eur) vs. J.J. Spaun (US); Shane Lowry (Eur) vs. Russell Henley (US); Rasmus Hojgaard (Eur) vs. Ben Griffin (US); Tyrrell Hatton (Eur) vs. Collin Morikawa (US); Robert MacIntyre (Eur) vs. Sam Burns (US); Viktor Hovland (Eur) vs. Harris English (US).

Television: Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).

AP Ryder Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/ryder-cup

