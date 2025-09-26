Ryder Cup at a glance

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the opening round Friday of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black (all…

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the opening round Friday of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black (all times EDT):

THE LEADER: Europe 5 1/2, United States 2 1/2.

FOURSOMES: Europe went 3-1 and won the first three morning matches so soundly that none of them reached the 16th hole.

FOURBALLS: The Americans had a chance for a split until Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry battled to a halve against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

MATCH OF THE DAY: McIlroy and Fleetwood were 5-under par through 12 holes in a 5-and-4 foursomes victory over Harris English and Collin Morikawa.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Tyrrell Hatton was right of the fairway on the seventh hole with a small branch near his ball. He blasted out onto the green for a par that wound up tying the match. Europe never trailed again.

DUELING PUTTS: Ben Griffin made a 50-foot birdie putt from the fringe that looked as though it would give the Americans a 2-up lead in fourballs. Justin Rose made a 40-foot putt to match his birdie.

BEST DEBUT: New York native Cameron Young, who won a New York State Open at Bethpage Black as an amateur, made his Ryder Cup debut with a 6-and-5 fourballs victory.

KEY STATISTIC: Scottie Scheffler is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2002 to be No. 1 in the world and lose both his matches on the first day of the Ryder Cup.

NOTEWORTHY: Europe has won each of the last six Ryder Cups when it was leading after the first day.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Luck is on their side right now.” — Bryson DeChambeau.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC).

