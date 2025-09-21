RYDER CUP ’25: A trivia quiz to get ready for the matches between the US and Europe

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — How well do you know Ryder Cup history? Try this quiz (answers below): Friday Fourballs 1.…

Friday Fourballs

1. After whom was the Ryder Cup named?

a.) An English seed merchant

b.) The secretary of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club

c.) The official rental truck company of the PGA of America

2. On what course did the Americans lose the Ryder Cup at home for the first time?

a.) PGA National

b.) Muirfield Village

c.) Oakland Hills

3. Who has played in the most consecutive Ryder Cups?

a.) Colin Montgomerie

b.) Phil Mickelson

c.) Lee Westwood

4. Who was the most successful tandem in Ryder Cup history?

a.) Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

b.) Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson

c.) Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal

Friday Foursomes

5. What U.S. Open champion had a 14-5-8 record in seven Ryder Cups but was never a captain?

a.) Hubert Green

b.) Larry Nelson

c.) Gene Littler

6. Who holds the Ryder Cup record for losing the most matches?

a.) Neil Coles

b.) Phil Mickelson

c.) Peter Alliss

7. Who is the only player to end a Ryder Cup match with a hole-in-one?

a.) Art Wall

b.) Paul Casey

c.) Scott Verplank

8. Who is the only U.S. partnership to win all four Ryder Cup matches since the current format began in 1979?

a.) Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus

b.) Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa

c.) Lanny Wadkins and Larry Nelson

Saturday Fourballs

9. How many majors did Jack Nicklaus win before playing in his first Ryder Cup?

a.) Three

b.) Five

c.) Seven

10. Who has been Ryder Cup captain the most times?

a.) Walter Hagen

b.) Tony Jacklin

c.) Davis Love III

11. Who is the youngest player in Ryder Cup history?

a.) Young Tom Morris

b.) Sergio Garcia

c.) Jordan Spieth

12. In the last 50 years, who is the only two-time major champion to never play in the Ryder Cup when eligible?

a.) John Daly

b.) Lee Janzen

c.) Julius Boros

S

aturday Foursomes

13. Who was the last playing captain in the Ryder Cup?

a.) Keegan Bradley

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Arnold Palmer

14. The Ryder Cup was not played on consecutive days in 1951 at Pinehurst. Why was no golf played on Saturday?

a.) Overnight storms toppled all the corporate hospitality tents.

b.) A hurricane warning.

c.) Both teams attended a college football game.

15. Which American was heckled for not wearing a hat until making a 45-foot putt to win his fourballs match?

a.) Scott Hoch

b.) Patrick Cantlay

c.) Phil Mickelson

16. Which player birdied his last five holes in the final Saturday fourballs match for a 1-up victory?

a.) Ian Poulter

b.) Seve Ballesteros

c.) Peter Baker

Sunday Singles

17. Who played in at least five Ryder Cups without ever losing a singles match?

a.) Fred Couples

b.) Colin Montgomerie

c.) Dustin Johnson

18. Where was the first Ryder Cup played?

a.) Valhalla Golf Cub

b.) Worcester Country Club

c.) Wentworth Golf Club

19. Which European player once went 12 consecutive Ryder Cup matches without losing?

a.) Lee Westwood

b.) Ian Poulter

c.) Howard Clark

20. Who was the first American to go 0-4 as a captain’s pick in the Ryder Cup?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Steve Stricker

c.) Curtis Strange

21. Who is the most recent American to win all five of his Ryder Cup matches against Europe?

a.) Larry Nelson

b.) Mark O’Meara

c.) Dustin Johnson

22. Who once went 4-0 against Seve Ballesteros in a Ryder Cup held in Europe?

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Larry Nelson

c.) Paul Azinger

23. Which player has contributed the most points in Ryder Cup history?

a.) Billy Casper

b.) Phil Mickelson

c.) Sergio Garcia

24. Who is the only American to be on both the losing and winning side of the decisive match against Europe?

a.) Justin Leonard

b.) Hunter Mahan

c.) Jim Furyk

25. Who is the only major champion Tiger Woods played in a Ryder Cup singles match?

a.) Darren Clarke

b.) Henrik Stenson

c.) Francesco Molinari

26. What is considered the greatest gesture of sportsmanship in the Ryder Cup?

a.) Jack Nicklaus conceding Tony Jacklin a short par putt in 1969 so the Ryder Cup would end in a tie.

b.) Europe agreeing to give the American team a 50% discount on rain gear in Wales

c.) Hal Sutton sending out Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as partners at Oakland Hills — twice.

27. Who is the only player who had all five of his matches go 18 holes in the Ryder Cup?

a.) Curtis Strange

b.) Collin Morikawa

c.) Neil Coles

28. Which major champion has played in the most Ryder Cups without ever having won a singles match?

a.) Jordan Spieth

b.) Ian Woosnam

c.) Bubba Watson

ANSWERS

1. a

2. b

3. b

4. c

5. c

6. b

7. b

8. c

9. c

10. a

11. b

12. a

13. c

14. c

15. b

16. a

17. b

18. b

19. a

20. b

21. c

22. b

23. c

24. c

25. c

26. a

27. a

28. a

