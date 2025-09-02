Live Radio
Photos show highlights from week 2 of the Venice Film Festival

The Associated Press

September 2, 2025, 2:12 PM

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is in full swing with a starry batch of awards season hopefuls arriving in Italy for glamorous premieres and discussions about their films. Emily Blunt, Amanda Seyfried and Dwayne Johnson are just some of the stars who have new films premiering at the Venice festival, which runs through Sept. 6.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

