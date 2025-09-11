German parliament lifts immunity of a prominent far-right lawmaker and police search his home

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament on Thursday lifted the immunity of a prominent far-right lawmaker with the Alternative for Germany…

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament on Thursday lifted the immunity of a prominent far-right lawmaker with the Alternative for Germany party, and authorities subsequently searched his home and offices under a court order.

The raids follow allegations that Maximilian Krah, 47, has had ties to China and was involved in corruption and spying scandals. Lifting his immunity as a lawmaker was a necessary step for authorities to prosecute him.

Krah denies wrongdoing, and says the allegations are politically motivated.

The Alternative for Germany party, also known as AfD, last year banned Krah from EU elections weeks after he told an Italian newspaper that not all members of the Nazis’ elite SS unit, which was involved in major war crimes during World War II, were war criminals.

Still, he won a seat in the German parliament earlier this year as part of the party’s historic gains in the Bundestag during the national election.

On Thursday, police searched his parliamentary office in Berlin, as well as his home and offices in the eastern German city of Dresden and in Brussels, where he used to serve as a European Parliament lawmaker. The searches were ordered by the Dresden Higher Regional Court, German news agency dpa reported.

There was no immediate information on the outcome of the raids.

According to dpa, the public prosecutor’s office in Dresden opened a preliminary investigation in May into bribery and money laundering in connection with alleged Chinese payments to Krah, supposedly related to his former position at the European Parliament.

Prosecutors now want to investigate whether “there are sufficient grounds to bring charges or whether the proceedings should be discontinued,” the report said.

Krah said later Thursday on X “that the allegations are absurd, fabricated, and purely politically motivated. The search of my office is an attempt at intimidation, which I will defend myself against.”

Krah has been under scrutiny since authorities in Brussels searched his offices at the European Parliament in connection with one of his assistants, who was arrested last year on suspicion of spying for China.

The former aide, Jian Guo, later was charged with spying for China. Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office accuses Guo of working for a Chinese intelligence service and of repeatedly passing on information on negotiations and decisions in the EU Parliament between September 2019 and April 2024, when he was arrested.

AfD’s second-place finish cemented the party’s status as a factor that other politicians can’t ignore, but mainstream German parties have upheld a so-called “firewall” by refusing to work with it.

AfD party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said in a statement Thursday that “the lifting of immunity and, in particular, the search of Mr. Krah’s office and private premises are serious matters.”

They added that they “expect the investigation to be concluded swiftly and the results to be published.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.