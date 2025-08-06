‘What a city’: Son Heung-min lands at Los Angeles FC with plans for trophies, love for Korean fans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Son Heung-min made his first visit to Los Angeles seven years ago during Tottenham’s summer tour.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Son Heung-min made his first visit to Los Angeles seven years ago during Tottenham’s summer tour. He met with Los Angeles FC’s Korean supporters club and even donned a sombrero from grateful Mexican fans thanking the South Korean forward for scoring a famous goal in the 2018 World Cup.

Son planned another visit to Los Angeles and Las Vegas years ago, but he had to cancel the expensive trip after breaking his arm in a game.

“I thought I might never come back to Los Angeles, but now I’m here,” Son said with a laugh.

Son knows he’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the town this time around as he begins the next chapter of his groundbreaking career with LAFC.

“I’m here to win, and I will perform,” Son said Wednesday. “I will definitely show you something exciting … are we calling it football or soccer? I will definitely show some exciting football, and we definitely will have success.”

LAFC formally introduced its new centerpiece at a packed news conference at BMO Stadium, where his likeness already looms over the main entrance gates and on video billboards for miles around the arena. The 33-year-old superstar is back on the Pacific Rim after a professional career spent in Europe, including the past decade at Spurs.

“What can I say? Dream come true. LA, what a city,” said Son, who will wear No. 7 in black and gold.

Son signed with LAFC as a designated player through the 2027 season, and he has two contract options that could keep him with the Major League Soccer club through June 2029.

LAFC paid a transfer fee north of $20 million, likely an MLS record, for the league’s biggest signing since Lionel Messi.

“I’m here to make this league even bigger, and I will do anything to make this club in a better position,” Son said.

Son is widely considered the greatest Asian player in soccer history. He had suitors from around the globe after he decided to leave Spurs with a year left on his contract, and he said the decision to join LAFC initially wasn’t obvious.

He came around to the idea of moving to MLS after conversations with LAFC general manager John Thorrington, who sold Son on the 8-year-old club’s ambition to be an international brand and the most successful club in North America. He also embraced the opportunity to play in the city with the world’s largest ethnic Korean population outside Korea and a robust base of soccer fans from all backgrounds who appreciate his accomplishments.

“If I’m honest, it was not my first choice,” Son said. “But (from the) first call when I talked to John after the season finished, he just changed my mind. He changed my heart. He changed my brain. He showed me the destination where I should be. Right now, I’m here. I’m more than happy.”

Son laughingly said he was also pitched aggressively by Hugo Lloris, his longtime teammate at Tottenham who is now LAFC’s starting goalkeeper.

Lloris strongly praised his family’s LA experience — with one caveat.

“Hugo only said the traffic is bad,” Son said with a grin. “But I know London, the traffic is also quite bad. The traffic I can deal with, no problem. I just have to leave 10 minutes earlier. I’m experienced, you know?”

Son joins a lengthy list of soccer stars from European leagues who moved to Hollywood for their second act. Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini and Olivier Giroud have all suited up for LAFC, while the crosstown rival LA Galaxy have welcomed even more European superstars, including David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robbie Keane and Marco Reus.

Son did not appear to be in significant decline during the past season as Tottenham’s captain, and he said he is in good game shape after participating in Spurs’ summer tour of Asia. He did not set a date for his LAFC debut, but it is likely to be this month on the road, since LAFC doesn’t have another home match until Aug. 31.

“I just felt like I need a new chapter, I need a new challenge, and I choose LAFC,” Son said. “I think we can say I’m old, but I still have a good physicality, good legs, and still have a good quality. I’m here to perform, but also I want to give some advice to the young players for improvement. That’s why we are here.”

Son’s introductory news conference was attended by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, South Korea’s consul general, dozens of Korean journalists and dozens of drum-beating, singing fans from the LAFC supporters’ group famous for its relentless, raucous noise during matches.

“On behalf of millions of Angelenos and soccer fans around the world — Sonny, welcome to Los Angeles,” Bass said. “This is a moment that will be remembered in the city for generations to come.”

Son already got a taste of LAFC fans’ passion Tuesday when he attended the club’s Leagues Cup victory over Tigres, saying he was overwhelmed by the energy in BMO Stadium even for a non-MLS match played largely by LAFC’s second stringers.

“Yesterday I was in the game watching you guys supporting like crazy,” Son said. “It was insane. I just wanted to run onto the pitch and show you guys my performance.”

