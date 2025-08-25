Photos show thousands celebrating Caribbean culture at London’s Notting Hill Carnival

LONDON (AP) — Revellers are parading in colorful costumes through the streets of Notting Hill, in west London, for the…

LONDON (AP) — Revellers are parading in colorful costumes through the streets of Notting Hill, in west London, for the annual carnival which started in 1966 and is one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe celebrating Caribbean culture.

The two-day street event attracts around 2 million revellers, musicians and dancers with around 7,000 police officers and staff on duty each day.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

