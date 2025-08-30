Photos of a display of aerobatics and military air power at the Bucharest International Air Show

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanians gathered at Bucharest’s Aurel Vlaicu airport for the BIAS 2025 International Air Show, where more…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanians gathered at Bucharest’s Aurel Vlaicu airport for the BIAS 2025 International Air Show, where more than 200 pilots and 100 aircraft performed. The precision aerobatics unit of the French Air and Space Force Patrouille de France performed at the international air show for the first time to the delight of the crowd.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.