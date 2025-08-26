LPGA Tour in Boston and Europe heads for the hills in Switzerland

LPGA Tour FM CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Norton, Massachusetts. Course: TPC Boston. Yardage: 6,598. Par: 72. Prize money: $4.1 million. Winner’s share:…

LPGA Tour

FM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Norton, Massachusetts.

Course: TPC Boston. Yardage: 6,598. Par: 72.

Prize money: $4.1 million. Winner’s share: $615,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Haeran Ryu.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Brooke Henderson won the CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

Notes: The LPGA now has had a different winner in each of the 21 tournaments to start the year. … The FM Championship’s $4.1 million purse is the largest outside of the five designated majors and the season-ending Tour Championship. It attracted seven of the top 10 players in the women’s world ranking. … Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda, Nos. 1 and 2 in the world, are in the same field for the second week in a row. … The five major champions are in the field — Mao Saigo (Chevron), Maja Stark (U.S. Women’s Open), Minjee Lee (Women’s PGA), Grace Kim (Evian) and Miyu Yamashita (Women’s British Open). … U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Megha Ganne is playing on a sponsor exemption. … The TPC Boston previously hosted a PGA Tour event that became one of the original four FedEx Cup playoff events. … Three players from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking have yet to win this year on the LPGA Tour — Korda, Ruoning Yin and Charley Hull.

Next tournament: Kroger Queen City Championship.

European Tour

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

Site: Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Course: Crans-sur-Sierre GC. Yardage: 6,823. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $541,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Matt Wallace.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Alex Noren won the Betfred British Masters.

Notes: Ryder Cup qualifying for Europe ended last week, but Luke Donald does not announce his captain’s picks until Monday. … Crans-sur-Sierre has the reputation of being among the most scenic of tour courses. … Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Patrick Rodgers and Erik van Rooyen are playing under a category for those who finished among the top 70 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour. … Paul Casey is in the field with the LIV Golf League season over. … Former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of England is playing his second straight European tour event. This is his fifth consecutive week playing, dating to the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. … Ryggs Johnston, the American who won the Australian Open in his second start as a European tour rookie, is in the field. He has not finished better than a tie for 24th since his victory.

Next week: Amgen Irish Open.

PGA Tour

Last week: Tommy Fleetwood won the Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Procore Championship on Sept. 11-14.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

LIV Golf

Last week: Legion XIII won LIV Golf Michigan.

Next tournament: End of season.

Team champion: Legion XIII.

Points champion: Jon Rahm.

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Stewart Cink won the Ally Challenge.

Next week: Stifel Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Korn Ferry Tour

Last tournament: Emilio Gonzalez won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Next tournament: Simmons Bank Championship on Sept. 11-14.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament, Keya GC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Jinichiro Kozuma.

USGA: U.S. Senior Amateur, Oak Hill CC, San Antonio. Defending champion: Louis Brown.

Asian Tour: Mandiri Indonesia Open, Pondok Indah GC, South Jakarta, Indonesia. Defending champion: Steve Lewton.

Challenge Tour: Dormy Open, Upsala GC, Upsala Sweden. Previous winner: Joakim Lagergren.

PGA Tour Americas: CRMC Championship, Cragun's Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota. Previous winner: Frederik Kjettrup.

PGA Tour of Australasia: Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship, Palmerston Golf & CC, Palmerston City, Australia. Defending champion: Daniel Gale.

Legends Tour: Black Desert NI Legends, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Defending champion: New tournament.

Japan LPGA: Nitori Ladies, Hokkaido CC (Onuma), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Shiho Kuwaki.

Korea LPGA: KG Ladies Open, Sunning Point CC, Yongin, South Korea. Defending champion: Sohyun Bae.

