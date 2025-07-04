EU leaders reaffirm support for Moldova’s bid to join bloc at landmark summit

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Senior officials from the European Union were in Moldova on Friday for a landmark bilateral summit…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Senior officials from the European Union were in Moldova on Friday for a landmark bilateral summit to strengthen ties and reaffirm the bloc’s commitment to the EU candidate country, just months before it holds a pivotal parliamentary election.

Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President António Costa in the capital, Chisinau. Talks focused on EU membership, trade, investments and security.

Sandu thanked the EU leaders for attending the summit, the first bilateral of its kind, which she hailed as a “milestone in our relationship, that we intend to make a regular platform.”

Brussels agreed to open accession negotiations with Moldova for EU membership last year after granting official candidate status in June 2022, the same day as neighboring Ukraine. Moldovans last year also voted narrowly in favor of securing the country’s path toward joining the EU.

“For the first time, we are being seen as a natural part of the European family,” Sandu said after talks, adding that it “shows that our country’s accession to the EU is already underway — it’s no longer a distant dream or a vague promise.”

Costa and von der Leyen said after meetings that Moldova has made progress in its bid to join the 27-nation bloc and is ready to deepen accession talks.

Moldova’s EU membership is conditional on the country enacting reforms in policy areas, known as chapters and clusters, in areas such as the rule of law, fundamental rights and economic reforms, a process that will likely take years.

Brussels is providing Moldova with up to 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) between 2025 and 2027 — 270 million euros of which von der Leyen announced was released Friday. She said it will go toward projects like a new regional hospital, restoring a district heating system in Chisinau, and helping lower electricity and gas bills.

Von der Leyen said Moldovans “took a crucial step” last year in voting to enshrine the country’s EU path in the constitution and that the country’s future lies within the bloc.

“Nine months ago, we agreed on the growth plan for Moldova, and eight months ago, the people of Moldova have enshrined their European future in Moldova’s constitution,” she said. “What a testament to Moldova’s and our unwavering commitment … Moldova is constantly proving in making progress in the accession process.”

Brussels is keen to reaffirm its commitment to Moldova joining the bloc with the approach of a parliamentary election on Sep. 28. Allegations continue to circulate about Russia conducting a “hybrid war” against the former Soviet republic by interfering in elections and spreading disinformation.

“We are also committed to protecting you against the hybrid attacks,” von der Leyen said. “Who is behind those attacks is clear to all of us here — these are the same agents of autocracy trying to undermine our democracies everywhere in Europe.”

Moldova’s pro-Western government led by the Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, has been in power since 2021. Moldova watchers have warned the upcoming parliamentary vote is in Moscow’s crosshairs. Moscow has denied meddling in Moldova.

Some observers, however, say Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine’s EU membership could hamper Moldova’s progress, since both countries’ applications are being processed concurrently.

Radu Magdin, a political analyst at Smartlink Communications, said the joint summit was “of top symbolic importance” and could bolster support for PAS in the upcoming elections.

“The elections are pivotal, as a PAS government majority or a PAS-led coalition can be more credible for Brussels in terms of genuine intention of reform,” he said. “The main threat to Moldova’s accession process is any EU state’s opposition to Ukraine’s entry.”

“EU accession is not just a destination,” said Daniel Voda, Moldova’s government spokesperson. “It’s a profound change for the benefit of the people. Moldova is on the right track.”

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

