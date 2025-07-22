PGA Tour’s race to the postseason takes focus. Senior British Open goes to Sunningdale

PGA Tour 3M OPEN Site: Blaine, Minnesota. Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71. Prize money: $8.4 million. Winner’s…

PGA Tour

3M OPEN

Site: Blaine, Minnesota.

Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8.4 million. Winner’s share: $1.512 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Jhonattan Vegas.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the British Open and Ryan Gerard won the Barracuda Championship.

Notes: Only two tournaments remain on the PGA Tour schedule before the top 70 qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. … Adam Scott and Wyndham Clark are among some three dozen players who signed up for the 3M Open having played the British Open last week. That list includes Chris Gotterup, who finished third in his Open debut, and Li Haotong of China, who played in the final group with Scottie Scheffler. … Maverick McNealy at No. 18 in the world is the highest-ranked player. Also playing in Minnesota are Sam Burns and past champion Tony Finau. … Jordan Spieth says he likely will add the Wyndham Championship next week to boost his FedEx Cup standing. … Among those on the outside with two weeks to go are Scott (No. 85) and Gary Woodland (No. 78). … Gotterup has gone from No. 158 in the world to No. 27 in two weeks.

Next week: Wyndham Championship.

LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour

ISPS HANDA WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: Irvine, Scotland.

Course: Dundonald Links GC. Yardage: 6,538. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app), 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 7-11 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Lauren Coughlin.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last tournament: Grace Kim won the Amundi Evian Championship.

Notes: This is the second tournament in a three-week swing in Europe, in the middle of two major championships. Grace Kim won the Evian Championship and the Women’s British Open is next week in Wales. … Hannah Darling of Scotland will be making her professional debut in her home country. … This is the 19th tournament on the schedule and no one has won more than twice this year. That’s the longest the LPGA has gone without a multiple winner to start a new season. … Dundonald is located just up the Ayrshire coast from Royal Troon. … The tournament dates to 1986. It has been co-sanctioned by the LPGA and the Ladies European Tour since 2017. Eight courses have been used over the years. This will be the seventh time for Dundonald to best hosting the tournament. … Nelly Korda is in the field as she goes for her first victory of the year. Korda won seven times a year ago.

Next week: AIG Women’s British Open.

PGA Tour Champions

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Site: Berkshire, England.

Course: Sunningdale GC (Old). Yardage: 6,682. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.85 million. Winner’s share: $427,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: K.J. Choi.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Steve Allan won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Notes: This is the fifth and final major on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Birkdale. … Sunningdale is hosting the Senior British Open for the fourth time. Previous winners on the English course are Stephen Dodd (2021), Marco Dawson (2015) and Loren Roberts (2009). … Three players 50 or older made the cut last week in the British Open, including Justin Leonard, who will be at Sunningdale. The other two, Lee Westwood and Phil Mickelson, have LIV Golf events to play. … The tour announced it is adding a tournament in Portugal to the schedule for next year. … Steve Allan became the third multiple winner this year when he won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. The others are Miguel Angel Jimenez with four wins and Angel Cabrera with three wins, two of them majors. … Turnberry has hosted the Senior British Open seven times, but the last one was in 2012.

Next tournament: Boeing Classic on Aug. 8-10.

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF-UK

Site: Uttoxeter, England.

Course: JCB Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,276. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (FS2); Saturday, 8-10 a.m. (FS1), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last tournament: Talor Gooch won LIV Golf-Andalucia.

Notes: Jon Rahm won his first LIV title at this tournament last year. … LIV Golf has played in the London area every year since the Saudi-backed league was launched in 2022. … Eleven LIV players made the cut last week in the British Open, including 55-year-old Phil Mickelson. The only player to register a top 10 at Royal Portrush was Bryson DeChambeau. … DeChambeau had top 10s in three of the four majors this year. He missed the cut in the U.S. Open. … This is the final tournament in Europe for LIV. The next three tournaments to close out the season are in Chicago, Indianapolis and Michigan, all the same weeks as the PGA Tour postseason. … LIV’s points leader, Joaquin Niemann, had only one top 10 in the majors this year and missed the cut in the U.S. Open and British Open. … Niemann’s only top 10s in LIV Golf this year are the tournaments he won.

Next tournament: LIV Golf-Chicago on Aug. 8-10.

Korn Ferry Tour

NV5 INVITATIONAL

Site: Glenview, Illinois.

Course: The Glen Club. Yardage: 7,236. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Thomas Rosenmueller.

Points leader: Austin Smotherman.

Last week: Chandler Blanchet won the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Next week: Utah Championship.

European Tour

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the British Open and Ryan Gerard won the Barracuda Championship.

Next tournament: Nexo Championship on Aug. 7-10.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Other tours

United States Golf Association: U.S. Junior Amateur, Trinity Forest GC, Dallas. Television: Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Peacock), 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Previous winner: Trevor Gutschewski. Online: https://championships.usga.org/usjunioramateur.html

Epson Tour: Greater Toledo Classic, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio. Previous winner: New tournament. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: Commissionaires Ottawa Open, Eagle Creek GC, Ottawa, Ontario. Defending champion: Barend Botha. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, The Queen’s Hill GC, Fukuoaka, Japan. Defending champion: Haruka Kawasaki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

