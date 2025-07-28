How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/28/2025

U.S. stocks coasted to a quiet finish to begin a week full of potentially market-moving events. The S&P 500 edged…

U.S. stocks coasted to a quiet finish to begin a week full of potentially market-moving events.

The S&P 500 edged up by less than 0.1% on Monday to set an all-time high for the sixth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3% to its own record.

Stocks were steady after the United States and European Union agreed on the framework for a trade deal, one that still has many details to be worked out. Later this week will come Big Tech profit reports, a decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other highly anticipated reports.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,389.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.36 points, or 0.1%, to 44,837.56.

The Nasdaq composite rose 70.27 points, or 0.3%, to 21,178.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.34 points, or 0.2%, to 2,256.73.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 508.14 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 2,293.34 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,867.79 points, or 9.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.57 points, or 1.2%.

