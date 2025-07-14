How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/14/2025

U.S. stock indexes held near their records following President Donald Trump’s latest updates to his tariffs, as speculation continues that…

U.S. stock indexes held near their records following President Donald Trump’s latest updates to his tariffs, as speculation continues that he may ultimately back down on them.

The S&P 500 edged up by 0.1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Stock indexes fell in Europe but were mixed elsewhere after Trump announced 30% tariffs on goods from Mexico and the European Union. They won’t take effect until Aug. 1, which leaves time for more negotiations.

Treasury yields held steady in the bond market, while bitcoin rallied at the start of Washington’s “Crypto Week.”

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.81 points, or 0.1%, to 6,268.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.14 points, or 0.2%, to 44,459.65.

The Nasdaq composite rose 54.80 points, or 0.3%, to 20,640.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.90 points, or 0.7%, to 2,249.73.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 386.93 points, or 6.6%.

The Dow is up 1,915.43 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,329.53 points, or 6.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.57 points, or 0.9%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.