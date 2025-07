DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — European Union naval force says 6 crew recovered and 19 missing from the ship…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — European Union naval force says 6 crew recovered and 19 missing from the ship Eternity C, sunk by Yemen’s Houthis.

