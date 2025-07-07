Angel Di María makes emotional return to Rosario Central after 18 years in Europe

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — A teary-eyed Angel Di María was introduced as the latest signing by Rosario Central on Monday,…

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — A teary-eyed Angel Di María was introduced as the latest signing by Rosario Central on Monday, 18 years after he left his boyhood club.

Di María, who helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, always wanted to return to Rosario, but he received death threats from drug dealer gangs.

Located 300 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, Rosario is a hub of violent crime and clashes between groups seeking to monopolize the drug trade.

“Coming home after so long is something very special. It was what I wanted. To play for Central again,” the 37-year-old Di María said. “Being a champion with Central is the only thing I’m missing.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was training today. It felt like it was the first time. I thoroughly enjoyed my first training session.”

Di Maria joined Rosario Central when he was aged four, and made his professional debut with the club at 17 in 2005. After winning the 2007 Under-17 World Cup, he was sold to Benfica.

He went on to play for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica for a second time, and collected nearly 30 trophies. He scored against France in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar and won the last two Copa Americas.

Di María is coming off a Club World Cup appearance with Benfica. He scored three goals for the Portuguese side which was eliminated by Chelsea in the round of 16.

“Right now, I’m not thinking about retirement,” he said. “I’m thinking about playing, about enjoying myself. About continuing at whatever level I’ve been doing.”

