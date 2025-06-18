Union Saint-Gilloise wins first Belgian league title in 90 years

BRUSSELS (AP) — Union Saint-Gilloise won its first Belgian league title in 90 years with a 3-1 victory over Gent…

Promise David scored twice and Franjo Ivanovic added another to help the small Brussels club secure its first league title since 1935.

Union entered the final round of the championship playoffs with a one-point lead and after near misses in the past three seasons.

In 2022 and in 2024, Union led the regular season standings but then faded in the playoffs to let Club Brugge take the title. The 2023 title race had a dramatic ending when a helicopter carrying league officials and the trophy had to turn away from Union’s tiny Joseph Marien Stadium.

Only Union and Brugge were in title contention on Sunday. Brugge drew 1-1 with Antwerp to finish in second place, three points behind.

Union had a slow start to the season under new coach Sébastien Pocognoli, after more sales of star players for eight-figure fees. Led by goals from David, Union moved up to third in the regular season standings.

Union surged with a run of five shutouts, including a 1-0 win at Brugge on April 24, to go to the top of the standings for the first time.

