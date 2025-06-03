How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 6/3/2025

U.S. stocks drifted higher and pulled closer to their record as the wait continues for more updates on President Donald Trump’s tariffs and how much they’re affecting the economy.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday, coming off a modest gain that added to its stellar May. It is less than 3% away from its all-time high set earlier this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.
Treasury yields held relatively steady following an encouraging report on the U.S. job market, while stock indexes rose modestly across much of Europe and Asia.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 34.43 points, or 0.6%, to 5,970.37.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.16 points, or 0.5%, to 42,519.64.
The Nasdaq composite rose 156.34 points, or 0.8%, to 19,398.96.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.82 points, or 1.6%, to 2,102.98.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 58.68 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 249.57 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 285.19 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 36.69 points, or 1.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 88.74 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is down 24.58 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 88.16 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 127.18 points, or 5.7%.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.