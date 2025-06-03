Live Radio
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 6/3/2025

The Associated Press

June 3, 2025, 4:19 PM

U.S. stocks drifted higher and pulled closer to their record as the wait continues for more updates on President Donald Trump’s tariffs and how much they’re affecting the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday, coming off a modest gain that added to its stellar May. It is less than 3% away from its all-time high set earlier this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.

Treasury yields held relatively steady following an encouraging report on the U.S. job market, while stock indexes rose modestly across much of Europe and Asia.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 34.43 points, or 0.6%, to 5,970.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.16 points, or 0.5%, to 42,519.64.

The Nasdaq composite rose 156.34 points, or 0.8%, to 19,398.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.82 points, or 1.6%, to 2,102.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 58.68 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 249.57 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 285.19 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.69 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 88.74 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 24.58 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 88.16 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 127.18 points, or 5.7%.

