How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 6/26/2025

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% and is just 0.05% below its all-time closing high, which was set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.9%, and the Nasdaq gained 1%.

McCormick helped lead the market after the seller of cooking spices delivered a better-than-expected profit report. Treasury yields eased in the bond market following a couple of better-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy, including on jobless claims and orders for long-lasting manufactured goods. Stock indexes were mixed across much of Europe and Asia.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 48.86 points, or 0.8%, to 6,141.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 404.41 points, or 0.9%, to 43,386.84.

The Nasdaq composite rose 194.36 points, or 1%, to 20,167.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.92 points, or 1.7%, to 2,172.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 173.18 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is up 1,180.02 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 720.50 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.84 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 259.39 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow is up 842.62 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 857.12 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 58.05 points, or 2.6%.

