EU help in healing Cyprus’ ethnic split could bring benefits to all, officials say

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union can help resolve Cyprus’ decades-old ethnic division by underscoring to all sides in the dispute that a peace accord would bring with benefits and a significant improvement in relations with the 27-member bloc, officials said Tuesday.

Johannes Hahn, the EU envoy for Cyprus, held his first meeting Tuesday with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in his new capacity, which officials hope will build momentum toward reviving stalled negotiations led by the United Nations.

Cyprus was cleaved along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup that aimed to unify the island with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a 1983 Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third where Turkey maintains more than 35,000 troops.

Hahn said after the discussion with Christodoulides Tuesday that he would reach out to all stakeholders, including Turkey, to help build confidence and support for Maria Angela Holguin, who is heading up peace efforts as the envoy to Cyprus representing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Asked how the EU could help bridge what appear to be diametrically opposed positions held by the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides, Hahn said “all parties have particular interests related to the European Union and this is exactly what I try to figure out in all my meetings.”

Although Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, only the southern Greek Cypriot part where the internationally recognized government is seated enjoys full membership benefits.

Turkey began EU membership talks in 2005, but those have stalled over its refusal to recognize the Cypriot government as the island’s sole legal authority. Turkey remains keen to conclude visa liberalization talks with the EU that began in 2013.

Cyprus backs closer EU-Turkey ties as long as there is clear progress on Cyprus peace talks, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

The primary obstacle to restarting peace talks is Turkish and Turkish Cypriot insistence on a deal that would recognize two states on the island. This goes against a peace blueprint endorsed by the the U.N. Security Council that foresees a federated Cyprus with Greek-speaking and Turkish-speaking zones.

Greek Cypriots reject any agreement that would formalize partition, fearing Turkey would seek to control the entire island in light of its demand to maintain a permanent troop presence and military intervention rights in Cyprus. Turkey also insists the minority Turkish Cypriots should have veto rights over all federal government decisions.

