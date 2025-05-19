Live Radio
Home » Europe News » AP PHOTOS: The UK…

AP PHOTOS: The UK and the EU announce new deals and renew ties, 5 years after Brexit

The Associated Press

May 19, 2025, 8:30 AM

LONDON (AP) — Britain has struck new agreements with the European Union on boosting defense cooperation, easing food trade and border checks.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday the deals will slash red tape, grow the British economy and reset relations with the 27-nation trade bloc since the U.K. left the EU in 2020.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up