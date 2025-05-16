AP PHOTOS: Reflections and shadows at the Italian Tennis Open

ROME (AP) — The Italian Open tennis is heading into finals this weekend on the clay at Foro Italico. Saturday…

Saturday marks the women’s final between world No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Jasmine Paolini, the first Italian woman to reach the final in 11 years. The last Italian women’s champion was 40 years ago.

Sunday has the men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz, who is preparing for his French Open title defense this month, and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner or No. 12 Tommy Paul.

This gallery curated by AP photo editors features players’ shadows and reflections in one of the biggest clay-court tournaments in Europe.

