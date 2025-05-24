AP PHOTOS: Cyprus’ Maronites fight to stop their Cypriot Maronite Arabic from extinction

KORMAKITIS, Cyprus (AP) — Only about 900 people in the world speak Cypriot Maronite Arabic. The offshoot of Syrian Arabic…

KORMAKITIS, Cyprus (AP) — Only about 900 people in the world speak Cypriot Maronite Arabic. The offshoot of Syrian Arabic has been passed on orally over the centuries. Now it is at risk of extinction. That’s according to the Council of Europe’s minority language experts. But the Maronite community in Cyprus is fighting back. It has help from the Cypriot government and the European Union to save the language.

