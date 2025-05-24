AC Milan supporters organize protests after disappointing season

MILAN (AP) — Thousands of AC Milan supporters protested outside the club headquarters on Saturday as the Rossoneri wrapped up…

MILAN (AP) — Thousands of AC Milan supporters protested outside the club headquarters on Saturday as the Rossoneri wrapped up a season in which they failed to qualify for Europe and lost to Bologna in the Italian Cup final.

“Singer, Cardinale, Furlani, Ibra, Moncada: everyone leave, free Milan from this agony,” read a banner held by fans. They named the team’s key management members and owners.

Inside the San Siro later for Milan’s final Serie A match against last-placed Monza, there were more protests.

Fans on the upper level at one end positioned themselves to form the words, “Go home.”

Milan began the season as a potential title contender but was in ninth place, 22 points behind champion Napoli.

The seven-time European champion was eliminated by Feyenoord in the Champions League playoffs in February.

Meanwhile, city rival Inter Milan will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final next Saturday.

