AC Milan supporters organize protests after disappointing season

The Associated Press

May 24, 2025, 3:22 PM

MILAN (AP) — Thousands of AC Milan supporters protested outside the club headquarters on Saturday as the Rossoneri wrapped up a season in which they failed to qualify for Europe and lost to Bologna in the Italian Cup final.

“Singer, Cardinale, Furlani, Ibra, Moncada: everyone leave, free Milan from this agony,” read a banner held by fans. They named the team’s key management members and owners.

Inside the San Siro later for Milan’s final Serie A match against last-placed Monza, there were more protests.

Fans on the upper level at one end positioned themselves to form the words, “Go home.”

Milan began the season as a potential title contender but was in ninth place, 22 points behind champion Napoli.

The seven-time European champion was eliminated by Feyenoord in the Champions League playoffs in February.

Meanwhile, city rival Inter Milan will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final next Saturday.

